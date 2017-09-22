We know you're probably scared to find out, but you just can't resist: When is American Horror Story on?

The current season of American Horror Story, American Horror Story: Cult, airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on FX. It premiered Sept. 5 and the season will consist of 11 episodes.

The current season can be watched online through the FX app and on the FX website. But if you'd like to revisit the nightmares of the past, Seasons 1 through 5 are currently available to stream on Netflix and Hulu, with Season 6 coming very soon.

American Horror Story: Cult Is Inspired by Paranoia of the Trump Era

American Horror Story: Cult confronts fears across the political divide and stars Sarah Paulson as a woman whose fear of clowns is triggered by Donald Trump's win in the 2016 election. Creator Ryan Murphy has said that no supernatural elements will be featured in the season, but that doesn't mean it won't be scary as heck. Have you seen these clowns!?!?

