Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing American Horror Story Stars Reveal the Moments They Got Scared on the Set

American Horror Story is expanding its cast, with a face that will be familiar to Ryan Murphy fans. Actress Leslie Grossman, who previously worked with Murphy on his series Popular and Nip/Tuck, is officially on board for the horror anthology's seventh season.

This latest AHS development was announced by Murphy directly on his Instagram, where he wrote, "My friend Leslie Grossman is joining this season of American Horror Story. One of the funniest and most talented ladies I know. Congrats Ms Leslie G!"

Grossman is best known for her role on Popular, on which she spent two years playing spoiled rotten (and not-too-bright) cheerleader Mary Cherry. On Horror Story, she is joining a cast that includes series regulars Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, as well as newcomers Billy Eichner and Billie Lourd.

Details are still sparse about the upcoming season, which will focus on the 2016 presidential election; so far, we have five confirmed cast members and one terrifying sketch of an elephant with the teeth of a man.

American Horror Story has not yet announced a Season 7 premiere date, but should return to FX in the fall of 2017.