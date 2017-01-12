It's a beautiful new year for American Horror Story fans, thanks to the official announcement that the anthology series has been renewed through 2019. Ryan Murphy's creepshow of camp is on tap to add at least three more seasons to its existing six -- with the tantalizingly open-ended possibility of endless, additional horror-storying to come just as long as the showrunners can keep thinking up new ways to make us scream, cringe, gasp, and/or discreetly vomit into our Balenciaga handbags.

And while no major details have been released yet as to the theme of the next three seasons (Season 7 will be in the modern era, but that's all we know), the chatter surrounding the show has included enough exciting information that fans have good reason to get stoked well in advance.

The Season 7 theme is a mystery as deep as the ocean

As always, American Horror Story's season finale included a couple of hints at where the show will go next - which in this case took the form of a dusty model ship glimpsed in the Roanoke mansion, followed by a creepy little clip posted to the show's Instagram.

The monsters are all gone. #AHSRoanoke A video posted by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Nov 16, 2016 at 8:29pm PST

Is American Horror Story: Ghost Ship lurking under those undulating waves? Fortunately, we won't have to wait long to find out; Murphy has already promised that he won't be repeating last year's red-herring-fest of misdirection when it comes to revealing the next season's theme.

And now that the mythology is fully fleshed out, there will be blood

One of the most important accomplishments of American Horror Story: Roanoke (apart from introducing us to the delights of Sarah Paulson with an English accent) was filling in the last remaining blanks as to how each season connects to the others. And now that the pieces are all in place? It's time to blow 'em up. Or as Murphy told Vanity Fair last year: "We lay a lot of pipe, and you'll see it explode in seasons seven and eight."

A crossover is in the cards.

Of all the beans that Murphy has spilled about his plans for AHS, the most exciting by far is that we're finally going to revisit two of the show's best storylines, in one season, at the same time. A crossover between seasons one (Murder House) and three (Coven) is confirmed to be in the pipeline, although it won't be happening until Season 8 at the earliest.

And yes, some of your long-absent faves might just make a comeback.

That sound you hear is every superfan of Jessica Lange screaming in anticipation at once, while a contingent of Connie Britton lovers howl along in glorious harmony. Although Murphy hasn't explicitly said their names, he did confirm that he's already calling around to secure the involvement of his prior casts (Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are already locks) -- which suggests that there's a pretty good chance of seeing American Horror Story's original grande dames back in action.

Of course, that also means there's a pretty good chance of seeing Dylan McDermott crysturbating over a changing table a second time, which is definitely two times too many, but it's a risk we're willing to accept.

American Horror Story Season 7 does not yet have a premiere date.