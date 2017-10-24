[Warning: This post contains spoilers from Episode 8 of American Horror Story: Cult, "Winter of Our Discontent."]

Just as Ally (Sarah Paulson) starts catching onto who has been terrorizing her all this time, she makes a bold move in Tuesday night's American Horror Story: Cult that changes everything.

At the end of the jaw-dropping episode, we find out that Kai (Evan Peters) has added a new member of his cult after he kills his brother Vincent (Cheyenne Jackson) and sentences Beverly (Adina Porter) to isolation for their betrayal. Much to the surprise of Ivy (Alison Pill) -- and everyone watching at home -- it's Ally!

Earlier on, the suburban housewife confronts Vincent about his involvement in Kai's torment of her but the psychiatrist insists he knew nothing of his brother's murderous cult and intended to have him committed. Ally then invites Kai over to her home and uses that information to bargain with him about getting her son Oz back. It looks like that conversation went better than expected because she's now the newest member of his cult.

The big question now is whether she's really on Team Kai or if she plans to destroy him from the inside. After all, he did torture her with her worst fears over the course of several months. However, she also admitted that he did what Vincent and medication could not: cure her of her extreme anxiety. "I'm not afraid of anything," she tells him.

The shocking episode also delved into Winter's steadfast loyalty to her brother who seems to be unraveling with each passing week. As Beverly and Ivy grow tired of being relegated to the kitchen, Winter comes to his defense and insists that he has a plan.

But even she begins to have doubts about what exactly that is, especially with his special ceremony in which they -- with the help of Detective Samuels (Colton Haynes) -- are supposed to conceive a "Messiah Baby." Winter, uncomfortable with the act (made worse by All-4-One's "I Swear" playing in the background), backs out at the last minute. In retaliation, Kai makes her wear a dunce hat and orange jumpsuit while dumping trash on the side of the road because, as Det. Samuels put it, he "doesn't believe in global warming."

When Det. Samuels tries to rape her in his car, she reverts back to that man-hating SCUM ideology and ends up killing him, framing Beverly for the act in the process. With Ally now a part of Kai's cult and Winter becoming more unpredictable, there's no telling who will end up on what side.

The only thing we can be sure about is that there's plenty more death and chaos ahead.

American Horror Story: Cult airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on FX.