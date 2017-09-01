Get that sleep in while you can. American Horror Story: Cult is almost here and thanks to all those wonderful clowns, it looks to be the most horrifying season yet.

Triggered by the 2016 election, Ally's (Sarah Paulson) intense fear of clowns resurfaces and makes her life a living nightmare. However, a new teaser preys upon everybody's fear of one particular clown -- the murderous, nightmare-inducing Twisty.

In the video, which was tweeted out on Friday, an unnamed voice tells a creepy bedtime story which recalls that one time Twisty removed his mask to reveal a horribly disfigured face -- a terrifying moment witnessed on American Horror Story: Freak Show.

Despite getting killed in the '50s, Twisty will be very present in the new season. Since there won't be any supernatural elements in Cult, he'll be seen in other ways, such as in comic books, dolls and other creative ways of giving the horrifying villain new life.

As the saying goes, you can't run from Twisty...

American Horror Story: Cult premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c on FX.