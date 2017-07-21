Now Playing American Horror Story Season 7: Everything We Know So Far

Not long after revealing the title of the newest season of American Horror Story, fans got their first look at American Horror Story: Cult.

In the teaser trailer, we get our terrifying first peek at a cult of creepy clowns who promise to "set you free" and "make you strong."

"We want you," the narrator declares as the clowns raise their fingers in unison towards the camera, mimicking the iconic propaganda poster.

Cult will be inspired by the 2016 presidential election with the premiere taking place on election night. The season will showcase both sides of the political dive, but specifically highlight groups of people who "are ignored by the current administration and who are afraid and feel terrorized that their lives are going to be taken away."

The season will also have strong connections to Freak Show, including the return of Twisty the Clown. Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter, Frances Conroy and Mare Winningham will all return. Cult will also star Leslie Grossman, Colton Haynes, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner and Alison Pill.

American Horror Story's seventh season will premiere on FX Sept. 5 at 10/9c.