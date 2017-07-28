The latest American Horror Story teaser shows us that no one can truly escape the clutches of the titular cult.

The show's official Twitter handle shared a new 15-second promo for Cult that shows a woman running down a honeycomb hallway as disembodied arms reach out and grab at her. Once the hands get ahold of her, the woman reaches out towards the camera in a desperate attempt to escape, revealing that her palm already bears a hexagonal marking that matches the honeycomb's pattern.

"You're with reach," the show's handle tweeted.

Bees have featured prominently in the marketing for AHS's seventh season, including a recent poster and many of the photo teases creator Ryan Murphy shared on Instagram. The other big theme of Cult appears to be clowns, which were the focal point for the season's first promo.

Season 7 will be inspired by the 2016 presidential election and star Sarah Paulson,Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter, Frances Conroy, Mare Winningham, Leslie Grossman, Colton Haynes, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner and Alison Pill.

American Horror Story: Cult will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c on FX.