Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Now that Beverly Hope (Adina Porter) has turned against Kai (Evan Peters) on American Horror Story: Cult, is she really foolish enough to trust his sister? Heck no, Beverly ain't stupid!

"[Beverly is] keeping Winter close because brute strength isn't going to change Kai, but maybe something Winter holds can," Porter teases to TV Guide.

As one of the few people to know the truth about Kai's past, Beverly is well aware that Kai's dead parents are one of his biggest vulnerabilities. And who better to potentially play on that than Kai's own sister? Winter (Billie Lourd) may very well prove to be the secret weapon to taking down the cult leader -- that is, if she doesn't take down Beverly first.

American Horror Story: Cult airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on FX.