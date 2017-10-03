Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

It's hard to tell who's working against who on American Horror Story: Cult, but there's one thing that's clear: Ally (Sarah Paulson) isn't the only one who should be watching her back.

Meadow (Leslie Grossman) will be making her big comeback this week after mysteriously disappearing in Episode 3. And if the jaded housewife has her way, she'd like nothing more than to turn her sights on a target a little closer to home.

"I would say that Meadow absolutely sees Det. Samuels as a threat to her relationship with Harrison and does not appreciate his presence in their lives," Grossman teased.

Prior to her bloody disappearance, Meadow always managed to stomach her husband Harrison's (Billy Eichner) sexual relationship with Samuels (Colton Haynes) by focusing on the alleged greater good of Kai's (Evan Peters) new world order. But after the recent turn of events, we wonder which will win out in the end: Meadow's love of Harrison or her dedication to Kai?

American Horror Story: Cult airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on FX.