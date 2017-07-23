Ryan Murphy has assured American Horror Story watchers that the seventh season, titled American Horror Story: Cult, will mark Evan Peters' weightiest season appearance yet on AHS, and it looks like he aims to deliver on that oath.

The showrunner has now revealed a character image that features both Peters' Kai and Sarah Paulson's Ally and declares that theirs is "a love story for the ages."

Ally and Kai in CULT...a love story for the ages. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

It's not the first time Peters and Paulson's characters will have been united in affairs of the heart on an AHS installment -- most recently, they were linked on AHS: Roanoke when Paulson's Audrey got married to Peters' Rory -- but the character sketches here look ... foreboding at best.

This is but the latest in a string of Instagram teasers Murphy has shared over the past few weeks and follows the first teaser trailer reveal at San Diego Comic-Con last week.

AHS: Cult, the seventh season in Murphy's eerie series, will be set in Michigan and connect to the 2016 presidential election -- with the assistance of creepy clowns who want to "set you free" and "make you strong." The new series will feature real-life footage from the night of the election results, specifically highlighting individual groups who "are ignored by the current administration and who are afraid and feel terrorized that their lives are going to be taken away."

No word yet as to where Kai and Ally will fall on this political spectrum, but at least we now know they'll be together.

American Horror Story: Cult premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c on FX.