[Warning: This post contains spoilers from Episode 3 of American Horror Story: Cult, "Neighbors From Hell."]

As it turns out, Meadow (Leslie Grossman) and Harrison (Billy Eichner) are far more sinister than we previously thought. Tuesday night's American Horror Story: Cult dove right into their complicated relationship beyond their chipper demeanor to reveal that they really are the neighbors from hell.

The devious duo continued their reign of terror this week by showing up on Ally's (Sarah Paulson) doorstep sporting sombreros to bully her about killing Pedro, allegedly using a Craiglist ad to lure a naked man into her living room and are probably the ones who made Mr. Guinea meet his explosive end in the microwave.

Though they have a shared love of reality TV and tormenting their neighbors, it looks like their bond isn't so strong. Fitness instructor-turned-bee keeper Harrison quickly finds himself accused of murdering Meadow after she goes missing and he's the one found covered in blood (which may or may not be hers).

Though he claims to be innocent, it's hard to ignore his glaring admission to Kai (Evan Peters) earlier in the episode wishing for her to be dead. Top that with the fact that Harrison's marriage to Meadow is based on convenience rather than love -- he's gay but they're too afraid to be alone -- and you've got a perfectly gift-wrapped motive. However, as we've already seen with those menacing clowns, not everything is as it seems so there is a chance that he is innocent. Plus, we don't even know if she's actually dead or just missing in action.

That's why it also makes sense that Meadow may still be alive and is actually setting up Harrison as a way of "making the world wrong" as Kai instructed her beforehand. She wasn't too keen on her husband's new friendship with Detective Samuels (Colton Haynes) so this could be her way of getting back at him while simultaneous reclaiming her time.

Time will tell if she's still living or dead but one thing is clear: It doesn't matter if you're #TeamKai like Meadow and Harrison. No one is safe when it comes to a cult leader whose sole purpose is to incite chaos. Gird your loins, it's about to be a bloodbath.

American Horror Story: Cult airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on FX.