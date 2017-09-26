[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the latest episode of American Horror Story: Cult. Read at your own risk!]

Say it ain't so! The latest episode of American Horror Story: Cult just took a major step towards confirming that Ally's (Sarah Paulson) seemingly sweet wife Ivy (Alison Pill) is another member of Kai's (Evan Peters) cult.

In the episode, which took place almost entirely in flashbacks, it's revealed that Ivy knew Winter (Billie Lourd) before she was their murder-loving nanny. After Gary (Chaz Bono) assaulted Ivy during a political protest, Winter stood up for Ivy, who was frozen in shock. The two then grabbed lunch together and decided to take action, kidnapping Gary from the grocery store he owns and handcuffing him to a pipe in order to stop him from being able to vote for Trump.

Kidnapping aside, the fact that Ivy and Winter have a history -- and one they are keeping from Ally -- is definitely a game-changer. So what does this mean for the Mayfair-Richards family going forward? TV Guide spoke to Alison Pill about Ivy and Winter's secret relationship, what this means for her marriage to Ally and more!

Now that we know Ivy and Winter knew each other before she was their nanny, it seems to confirm all these fan suspicions that Ivy is at least tangentially complicit in the conspiracy against Ally. Would you say that's an accurate interpretation?

Alison Pill: Um... I would say there's more going on in their marriage than we might have thought.

When the season started, Ivy did appear to be such an understanding and supportive wife, but now we see that she's definitely keeping secrets from Ally and has a little bit of a darker side. How did you feel when you learned that there was this whole other side to Ivy?

Pill: In speaking to [creator Ryan Murphy] before we started, I knew some of the secrets going into the season. And also, nobody's that perfect. Ivy paints this picture of herself as this perfect wife and that should always be a clue that something else is going on.

This episode showed us the real origins of Ivy and Winter's relationship. How would you describe their dynamic?

Pill: I don't know what I can say about their relationship. I can talk about the fact that Billie and I had a blast in shooting all the things. I couldn't be happier to have so many of my scenes with Sarah Paulson and Billie and have that be the two women that I get to hang with most days is really a delight because they're the funniest humans. As for Ivy and Winter, I think they have a really interesting relationship.

Ivy and Winter do meet by chance and then before you know it, they're kidnapping someone together. What do you think drove that immediate bond and was behind their transformation from regular people into pseudo-liberal vigilantes?

Pill: I think it gets to the kind of rage that most liberals felt after the election and even before... I was pregnant with a girl [before the election] and having the not-yet president elect speak about p---- grabbing was so infuriating I couldn't even put it into words. So there's something very satisfying about living out this fantasy of taking down the straight white man. But I also think that goes to some of the genius of the show this year -- is that it puts blame on both sides of the equation in terms of conservative and progressive ideologies and the people involved in them, and just skewers both sides so beautifully. That there is rage on both sides; this is not just something so easily put down to one over the other. I just think the feeling that we could all be capable of that was really alive in that moment around the election.

We do see even more of the stress the election put on Ally and Ivy's relationship in this episode. How much anger do you think Ivy is holding onto in the present over Ally's different political views and decision to vote for Jill Stein?

Pill: I think, again, there's huge rage at the thought that instead of putting on a pantsuit and going to the polls, she couldn't do it because she didn't trust this woman. In any relationship, when you have real political disagreements, it goes to the heart of somebody's identity at this point -- which maybe it always did, but it doesn't seem like there was such a vast difference and so much identity tied to what side you're on [in the past]. And so I feel like thinking they're on opposite sides definitely was a huge stress in their marriage.

Do you think Ivy still has genuine love for Ally or has all her rage and resentment clouded that?

Pill: I think in any marriage, the love can get cloudy, but I think there has to be something to return to. I think they work on it as much as they can.

Everyone this season seems to be looking for someone or something to believe in. What is Ivy looking for in this post-election world?

Pill: I think that becomes much clearer. I do think that Winter's clarity on the issue is something that Ivy finds attractive. Winter's ability to jump in in that moment, to have somebody who seems to know what to do in those moments, Ivy really wants that.

In the season preview, we do get a glimpse of Ivy and Winter together in the meat locker covered in blood. Does that mean we'll see more of this dark and twisted partnership going forward?

Pill: Yeah, there's definitely darkness ahead.

Ally and Ivy do have a son who seems to be of great interest to Winter, Harrison and Meadow, all of whom are followers of Kai. What can you say about the role Oz plays in this season?

Pill: He's part of the Mayfair-Richards family and so a huge part of what drives this season forward.

