[Warning: This post contains spoilers from Episode 11 of American Horror Story: Cult, "Great Again."]

After a season of torment, murder, and those creepy clown masks, Ally (Sarah Paulson) and Kai's (Evan Peters) twisted love story came to a violent conclusion on American Horror Story: Cult. The season finale saw them finally go head-to-head, ending the question of whether the Michigan mom would reign supreme or if Kai and his denim-loving boy squad actually succeeded in their plan to dominate women.

Jumping forward to 2018, Kai finds himself exactly where he belongs — trapped behind bars in a maximum security prison after Dark Ally rats him out. As it turns out, she had been working with the police ever since Ivy had her temporarily committed to a psychiatric facility. Local law enforcement stumbled upon Kai's murderous cult thanks to their mole Speedwagon, who was originally investigating Det. Samuels (Colton Haynes) for corruption.

Before Kai could enact his most brutal act yet — A Night of 100 Tates, stylized after the 1969 murder of Sharon Tate by Charles Manson's cult, in which his crew would stab a hundred pregnant women to death — he's busted by the authorities and ends up pleading guilty to all of the murders he committed.

Though initially upset, Kai changes his perspective and continues his cult behind bars. His new crew includes a formidable ally in a corrections officer named Gloria who helps him plot his revenge against Ally for selling him out. Meanwhile, on the outside, Ally is enjoying her freedom as a feminist hero for escaping his murderous cult.

She's settled back into regular life running the restaurant with her new girlfriend, Erika. Plus, Beverly (Adina Porter) — who had lost her will to live after Kai's poisoned Kool-Aid stunt — is also out and about working as a bartender since the police saw her as an unwilling participant and Ally made no effort to correct them. The two once again team up but this time, it's so that Ally can run for Senate.

Taking a cue from Kai, Ally announces her intent to bring down the country's two-party system and the cults made up of the Democratic and Republican parties. Unfortunately, she's falling behind in the polls because she's seen by the public more as Kai's victim than as a legitimate candidate. That is until news breaks that her foe was murdered in prison and she can finally breathe again. Well, almost.

During a debate with her opponent, Kai (surprise!) and his denim-wearing clones show up armed with weapons and take over the room. He faked his death with help from Gloria by killing a look-a-like and now he's face-to-face with Ally ready to exact his revenge. "Women can't lead. Women can't win," he screams at her while pointing a gun at her head. But when he pulls the trigger, nothing happens.

That's because, in a shocking twist, Gloria defected to Team Dark Ally after growing tired of his divine ruler schtick. Ally claps back, "You were wrong. There is something more dangerous in this world than a humiliated man...a nasty woman" before Beverly takes the kill shot. So Kai is dead, Ally wins her seat in the Senate and all is well. Except, it isn't.

Dark Ally couldn't quite shake the lure of a cult and at the end of the episode, tells Oz she's going to meet with some "powerful women who wanna change the system." Could it be the new-new SCUM?! Or, if we're going by the green cloak she's wearing, a secret all-women I Heart Frodo Baggins Fan Club?

Now that it's over, what did you think of the season? Let us know!