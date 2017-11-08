As American Horror Story: Cultcareens towards its conclusion next week, no one can predict how the season is going to end. Like the 2016 presidential election that Cult has used as its backdrop, anything is possible. And the final outcome could very well be disastrous.

In the final moments of this week's penultimate episode, viewers learned that there is indeed a mole in Kai's (Evan Peters) house of horrors: his trusty sidekick Speedwagon (Cameron Cowperthwaite). And Ally (Sarah Paulson) knows it. Will they team up to defeat their divine leader — who, by the way, is in the middle of having a sort of Fight Club moment with the ghost of Charles Manson?

If that all sounds wack-a-doodle, the finale is most definitely only going to elevate the WTF crazy factor for this uneven season. Here are the seven burning questions we need to have answered in the final episode.

1. What's Ally's agenda?

We've got to hand it to her. Ally has done a thoroughly convincing job of making Kai and his goons believe that she's truly with him, murdering her wife Ivy (Alison Pill) and Kai's "anger management counselor," ultra-feminist Bebe Babbit (Frances Conroy) in the process. But has she really been drinking the Kool-Aid (so to speak), or is she merely playing a long game and trying to dismantle Kai's cult from the inside? Her exchange with Speedwagon in the final moments of the penultimate episode have us thinking that she's got more than a few tricks still up her sleeve.

2. Who is Speedwagon working for?

We know that Speedwagon was taping Kai's "motivational speeches" to his followers, and that he let Winter (Billie Lourd) take a fatal fall for his betrayal. The question is, why? And more importantly, who is Speedwagon and how did he get involved? It's certainly possible that he and Ally are working together and are planning to release the tapes to the public just as Kai's national political profile is beginning to rise. (Although, we all saw how effective that was with a certain Access Hollywood recording.) And again, who is this guy? What is his motivation?

3. Will Kai have an actual nervous breakdown?

It's clear that Kai is having some issues, with paranoia driving him to gruesomely murder both of his siblings in the span of a few weeks. Not to mention, his hallucinations of Charles Manson probably aren't helped by all the Adderall he's popping, which Winter said was a problem at the start of his downward spiral into the dark web and right-wing politics. And yet, up until now, Kai has managed to keep it together in televised interviews and campaign appearances and come off like any other politician. Will his psychosis manifest itself in a public setting and prove to be his undoing?

4. Who else is going to die?

So many people have already met their bloody ends on Cult that there aren't that many surviving players left. We've got Kai, Ally, Oz (Cooper Dodson), Beverly (Adina Porter), Speedwagon, and all his unidentified followers. Chances that all of them will still be standing at the end of the season? Highly unlikely. But who's going down. Our money's on Kai.

5. Will Beverly and Ally team up?

The teaser for the season finale, titled "Great Again," sure makes it seem like Ally and Beverly are going to join forces to defeat Kai once and for all. "This will be your only shot," Beverly says, and then the teaser cuts to someone handing someone else a gun. "Then we'd better give them a show," Ally says. Later, Beverly asks "Are you sure you want to go through with this?" and Ally (seemingly) responds "Let's do it." But are she and Beverly actually talking to each other in these conversations? We'll have to wait until Tuesday to find out for sure, but everyone knows that on American Horror Story, nothing is ever as it initially appears.

6. Is Kai going to prison?

Another scene in the finale promo appears to show Kai in some sort of facility. Is it a prison, or possibly a mental health facility? Perhaps Ally's master plan involves her releasing the recording of Kai's crazy cult ramblings (not to mention killing his sister), resulting in him getting arrested and/or sent to an insane asylum. And, speaking of Asylum...

7. Will Cult go down as American Horror Story's craziest season yet?

American Horror Story always finds a way to go off the rails, but between the cartoonish real-life cult leader reenactments and the attempt to make some sort of statement about feminism and identity politics, Cult has really been far more scattered than previous seasons, especially in its most recent episodes. Will the finale tie everything back together, or will it remain as puzzling as real life?

The American Horror Story: Cult finale airs Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10/9c on FX.