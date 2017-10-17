[Warning: This post contains spoilers from Episode 7 of American Horror Story: Cult, "Valerie Solanas Died for Your Sins: Scumbag."]

Tuesday night's American Horror Story: Cult tackled female rage in a brutal episode that also set the stage for a battle of the sexes among the divided members of Kai's (Evan Peters) cult.

In flashbacks, we see Valerie Solanas (guest star Lena Dunham) shoot Andy Warhol (Peters) in a fit of rage after he refused to return her scripts. However, we later learn that the act was actually a signal for her SCUM cult - Society for Cutting Up Men - to begin murdering men and the women who supported them.

That thirst for chaos is seen in the present through Kai, who has won a seat on the city council (and a retweet from Eric Trump) after Meadow's mass shooting gave him national noteriety. Though victorious, all is not well with the blue-haired anarchist's cult. The women, namely Beverly (Adina Porter), Winter (Billie Lourd) and Ivy (Alison Pill), are not thrilled with being pushed to the side as Kai puts the focus on himself and the male members of his group.

Beverly is approached by a mysterious woman who later identifies herself as BB Ballot, Valerie's former lover and a longstanding member of SCUM. She warns that the women have lost their way and have allowed the men to walk over them. Beverly, believing Kai has broken his promise for equal power, agrees.

"He promised us a seat the table" but now that he's got his fame, he's doing what men always do, "push the women aside," Beverly says before declaring that they strike back. The rejuvenated group of women, the modern-day SCUM, lure Harrison (Billy Eichner) to Ivy and Ally's restaurant before dismembering his body in one of the show's most horrific on-screen murders.

The act has set a revolution within Kai's cult in motion which -- in a shocking twist -- was crafted by Kai and BB who are working together. Gasp!

