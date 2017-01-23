American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has been teasing a Murder House-Coven crossover season for awhile now, and now we finally have some concrete details about the project.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Murphy gave a little more detail as to what Season 8 (maybe?) will look like.

"It's a character from Season 1 that will be thrust into the world that you are left with at the end of Coven, which is sort of like the male/female/witch academy," Murphy says. "And then all of those characters will intertwine, which is confusing because some of them are from Seasons 1 and 3. Like, Sarah Paulson will probably be playing 18 characters."

Eighteen Sarah Paulsons? We're in.

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Roanoke

American Horror Story was renewed for two more seasons earlier this month. Season 7 will premiere later this year. Its theme is being kept closely under wraps.