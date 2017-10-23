If you're an American Horror Story fan who has a hard time keeping track of all the ways the different seasons are connected, that's nothing to be embarrassed of. This sh--is confusing!

The universe Ryan Murphy has created is vast, intricate, often absurd and incredibly complex, with characters and actors crossing over into different time periods and seasons almost constantly. And while you'd need an encyclopedic knowledge of the FX anthology to remember every single connection, there are really only a few ones you really need to remember.

To help you keep track of these, we rounded up the most important connections between American Horror Story seasons, from the important roles Charles Montgomery (Matt Ross) played in Murder House and Hotel to how Asylum's Dr. Arden (James Cromwell) fits into Elsa's (Jessica Lange) tragic backstory in Freak Show and many more in the video above.

American Horror Story: Cult airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on FX.