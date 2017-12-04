If everyone's favorite pastel-bedecked goddess isn't back for Season 2 of Starz's American Gods, we know who to point the finger at.

Kristen Chenoweth recently told Variety that she wasn't sure whether her character, Easter, would return for Season 2 of American Gods in light of the restructuring happening behind the scenes of the show, which has seen showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green exit the series over budgetary and creative differences.

"When Bryan was the showrunner, I was coming back for several episodes, but I don't know now," Chenoweth says. "It depends on who it is and if they think I add value or not."

While it wouldn't be too surprising if Easter didn't pop up in Season 2 (she wasn't a major player in the book at this point in time), it does sound like there were solid plans to incorporate her in some way. Now those "several episodes" she was planning to shoot may not happen if whoever becomes the new showrunner decides to stick to the books instead.

It also begs the question of whether other characters we were excited to see again — even if they weren't integral to the narrative, Jonathan Tucker's Low Key-Lyesmith or Pablo Schreiber's Mad Sweeney for example — are at risk of getting cut from Season 2. Some characters' storylines had already been expanded upon from the book in the first season, especially as far as Laura Moon (Emily Browning) was concerned. A stricter adherence to the source material might mean missing out on those storylines.

Only time will tell who will be calling the shots for American Gods Season 2, but here's hoping he or she finds it in their heart to give us more of these beloved characters.