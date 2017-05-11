Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Starz renewed its hit fantasy series American Gods for a second season Thursday.

Two episodes of the first season have aired, and that's enough for Starz to give Season 2 a green light. Season 2 will reportedly arrive in mid-2018 and consist of at least eight episodes.

"Bryan Fuller, Michael Green and Neil Gaiman have evolved the art form of television narratively, structurally and graphically with American Gods, and we're thrilled to be working again with these artists as they continue to build the worlds and wars of the gods," Starz programming president Carmi Zlotnik said in a statement.

The series is produced by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green and based on Neil Gaiman's 2001 novel of the same name. The all-star cast is led by Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane. The show tells the story of the war brewing between the Old Gods like Loki and the New Gods like Media.

American Gods' first episode had the most-watched premiere among current Starz shows and has been watched over 5 million times across all platforms since April 30.