American Gods, Starz's long-in-the-works adaptation of author Neil Gaiman's epic fantasy novel, finally has a premiere date: Sunday, April 30th.

The series is executive-produced by Hannibal mastermind Bryan Fuller, who stepped down from the upcoming Star Trek: Discovery to focus on American Gods, as well as Kings creator Michael Green. The sprawling all-star cast is led by Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday, a con man who's secretly the Norse god Odin in American form; and relative newcomer Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon, Mr. Wednesday's reluctant bodyguard. Other cast members include Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber, Gillian Anderson, Crispin Glover, Cloris Leachman and Peter Stormare.

American Gods is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's award-winning 2001 novel of the same name, about a brewing war between the Old Gods of increasingly irrelevant mythology and the New Gods, who offer money, technology and fame to their followers.

The network also released key art for the series on Thursday that emphasizes the "American" part of the title:

The first season will consist of eight episodes.

American Gods premieres Sunday, April 30th at 9/8c on Starz.