Starz's American Gods will be trickling out the old gods as the series progresses, and one of the show's best and most interesting is Mr. Nancy, played by Orlando Jones. You'll meet him in Episode 2, which airs Sunday, but you don't have to wait to get an idea of what he's about.

TVGuide.com spoke with Jones in New York about his character, specifically his staggering introduction to open the episode, and Jones was very excited about Mr. Nancy's ambiguity.

"Mr. Nancy is a trickster god, he's a spider," Jones says with a grin. "He likes to use stories, he likes to use cunning. You never know if he's on your side or not quite on your side."

And he loves to use expletives, too, as you'll see in the clip of the scene below. Of that scene, Jones says, "You believe that he's there for good, but at the end of it, I'm not so sure that the outcome was good for the people with whom he delivered the message to."



American Gods airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Starz.