Now Playing American Gods Exclusive: Meet the Old Gods and the New Gods of Starz's New Drama

Who is Shadow Moon? What kind of name is Mr. Wednesday? What exactly is a Bilquis?

Starz's highly anticipated adaptation of American Gods (Sunday, April 30 at 9/8c) is a beautiful, complex series, but one with a number of mysterious and intriguing characters who all play a specific role in the series' central plot about a brewing war between the old gods of yore and the new gods that have risen to prominence in current day America.

Fans of Neil Gaiman's beloved novel may not have much trouble when it comes to knowing who everyone is and following the complicated relationships that exist between characters, but even if you already know who Mr. World is or know what leads Shadow to agree to accompany Wednesday on his travels, everyone could use a little refresher before Bryan Fuller and Michael Green's stylistic new series debuts this weekend.

The 10 most anticipated Spring tV shows

Check out the exclusive clip above and get acquainted with the old gods and the new so you're primed and ready when American Gods premieres Sunday, April 30 at 9/8c on Starz.