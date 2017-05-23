Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

We've received our first look at Ryan Murphy's follow-up to The People v. O.J. Simpson and it is... not what we expected.

In the third season of American Crime Story, Murphy is tackling the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace, with Penelope Cruz starring as the victim's sister Donatella Versace. In the first official photo of Cruz as the fashion icon, shared by Entertainment Weekly, Cruz is decked out in a hot pink satin gown with two speedo-clad men standing behind her at the Miami Beach mansion where Gianni lived and was murdered.

The macabre-ness of filming at the actual location of Gianni's murder aside, the photo looks like something taken from Real Housewives or RuPaul's Drag Race (please tell me that Murphy turned to Ru's Pit Crew when casting the headless beefcakes). Gone are the gritty neutrals of The People v. O.J. Simpson. Instead, it looks like The Assassination of Gianni Versace is going to be all glitz and glamour (and murder too, of course. It about a serial killer, after all).

In addition to Cruz, Versace will also star Darren Criss as Gianni's killer Andrew Cunanan, Edgar Ramirez as Gianni, Ricky Martin as Gianni's longtime partner Antonio D'Amico.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will premiere on FX in 2018, following the debut of American Crime Story's second season, Katrina.