Even though the second season of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story series has yet to air, production on the third season is already well underway.

Murphy revealed on his new Instagram feed -- yes, the same one which previewed the freakish elephant monster to come in the new season of American Horror Story -- that the title of ACS Season 3 will be The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and shared a first-look at some of the stars on set.

In the second followup series to the heralded first season, The People vs. O.J. Simpson, Darren Criss will portray Andrew Cunanan, the real-life serial killer who went on a murder spree that killed legendary fashion designer Gianni Versace and ended with the death of himself in July of 1997.

Though his motives for each of the five brutal murders were unclear and may have been different, it is rumored Cunanan was jealous of Versace's status as a gay icon.

Ricky Martin joins Versace: American Crime Story

In the same first look at Criss in the role, Murphy also revealed that New Girl alum Max Greenfield will appear in an unspecified role in the series as well. (Judging by his appearance, it's a sound guess to speculate that he might be playing Cunanan's first known victim, Jeffrey Trail.

If so, steel yourself for a brutal end to his stint on the show.

Do The Hustle. @darrencriss and @maxgreenfield on the set of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 5, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is expected to debut a few months after the second installment in the ACS story, which will focus on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina on the City of New Orleans and drop sometime in 2018.