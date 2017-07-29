American Crime Story: Katrina may be in more trouble than we thought.

The original plan for Ryan Murphy's Emmy Award-winning anthology series called for the Hurricane Katrina-centric season to air first and be followed shortly thereafter by The Assassination of Gianni Versace. In June 2017, FX announced that Versace -- which is already filming in Miami -- would move up and air as the show's second season, while Katrina would air as the show's third. Both shows were expected to air in 2018.

However, producing director Anthony Hemingway isn't sure that timeline will work now. When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter Saturday during the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Hemingway revealed that the creative team hasn't even started prep for the series, despite Dennis Quaid, Annette Bening and Matthew Broderick already nabbing lead roles.

"[Katrina] just kind of got stalled," Hemingway told the magazine. "We're all standing by waiting to find out what's happening."

According to Hemingway, the fate of Katrina lies in the hands of executive producer Ryan Murphy; the project can't move forward until he gives the go ahead.

American Crime Story returns in 2018.