The second season of the Emmy-winning anthology series American Crime Story, which will focus on the devastating events of Hurricane Katrina, won't debut until 2018, FX boss John Landgraf announced Thursday.

"We had high ambitions for this franchise ... it's about character and larger themes, and it's just taking us time to get material we're happy with," Landgraf told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

He also attributed the delay in production to only being able to film in New Orleans during certain times of the year because of the threat of serious weather conditions like the hurricane at the center of the drama. The current plan is for Seasons 2 and 3 -- the latter will chronicle the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace -- to air within six months of each other in 2018.

The network also announced Thursday that the second season of the Golden Globe-winning Atlanta would also be pushed to 2018 in order to accommodate star Donald Glover's schedule now that he has signed on to play Lando Calrissian in the upcoming young Han Solo film.