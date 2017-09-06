Our first look at The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is here and it offers a sneak peek at Ryan Murphy's take on the brutal murder of the famed fashion designer.

The video, which dropped on Wednesday, focuses on those iconic gates black gates at the front of his former South Beach mansion, Casa Casuarina. They also mark the place where Versace was fatally shot by Andrew Cunanan back in 1997. Murphy says he honored the fallen designer and Cunanan's alleged other victims while filming the brutal scene right on location in that same spot.

"The assassination was tough to shoot and we shot exactly on the step where he died," he told Deadline. "He was something special and we paid tribute to him -- to all of the victims who in many ways were forgotten and not talked about."

The anthology series stars Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace with former Glee actor Darren Criss taking on the role of his killer, Cunanan. International pop star Ricky Martin will play his lover Antonio D'Amico and Penélope Cruz is slated to play his sister, Donatella.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which will consist of 10 episodes, heads to FX in 2018.