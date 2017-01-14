AMC has greenlit a new documentary series, currently titled James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction, the network announced Saturday at the Television Critics Association's winter previews.

Each of the six one-hour episodes, will focus on one of the "big questions" that has always plagued humanity and explore its influence in sci-fi's past, as well as speculate how the genre might evolve in the future.

"When I was a kid, I basically read any book with a spaceship on the cover and I saw 2001: A Space Odyssey many, many times," Cameron said. "the movie inspired me to become a filmmaker. I liked the special effects, but I really loved the ideas and the questions behind them: How will the world end? Will technology destroy us? What does it mean to be human?"

"As a filmmaker who specializes in science fiction, I'm interested in exploring the struggles and the triumphs that brought these incredible stories to life and seeing how art imitates life, as well as how science fiction imitates and sometimes informs science," Cameron added.

James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction will debut on AMC in 2018.

Additionally, AMC announced that it was once again teaming up with the BBC to adapt a John le Carre novel. Oscar winner Simon Beaufoy will write the limited series based on The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, which follows a Cold War British intelligence officer who discovers an opportunity to get revenge on the East German counter-intelligence officer who killed his agents.

AMC and BBC previously adapted the le Carre novel The Night Manager, which recently won three Golden Globes for stars Hugh Laurie, Olivia Coleman and Tom Hiddleston.