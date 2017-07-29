It's difficult to remember sometimes, but AMC is more than just The Walking Dead. To prove it, the network announced a massive slate of new scripted and non-fiction projects in development during the Television Critics Association summer press tour Saturday.

All in various stages of development for 2018 and beyond, the new projects being considered for series orders come from existing AMC creative partners like Better Call Saul producers Odenkirk Provissiero; Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick's production company; and The Walking Dead executive producer and special FX master Greg Nicotero.

"We are at our best when we bet on and support exceptional talent and this diverse development slate, from exceptional creators with distinct points of view," Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios said in a statement. "Our deep pipeline of projects embodies our 'eclectic by design,' quality programming approach and our 'scripts-to-series' development model that puts the emphasis on the most important part of our strategy - outstanding writing, a commitment to worlds you've never seen on TV before, and rich character development."

The Walking Dead Season 8 Trailer Is Great, but the Ending Will Surprise You

The projects currently in development include:

Untitled Rainn Wilson Project: This one-hour scripted series follows an alien entity that takes over the body of a poly-addicted, middle-aged man living in the San Fernando Valley. It's executive-produced by The Office's Rainn Wilson, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero and is a Odenkirk Provissiero production, which producers Better Call Saul.

Shock Theatre: An anthology series where each episode is a sci-fi horror tale in the style of B movie classics, Shock Theater comes from The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero. Into The Badlands co-producerMatt Lambert is among the additional executive producers on the project.

Underbelly: This series is a deep dive into the dark-side of pop culture. Using the lens of the horror genre, this anthology series from The Son supervising producer Dan Connolly explores storylines related to the fan experience, celebrity, greed, alienation, obsession and vanity. The sensibility of the series is darkly funny, shocking, subversive and trippy. If pop culture is a kind of new religion, this show is the deranged heretic who interrupts the service and gets thrown out.

Robert Kirkman Would "Love" a Walking Dead/Fear the Walking Dead Crossover

In The Middle Of The Street: Inspired by Colman Domingo's critically acclaimed play Dot, the project follows a family in fading West Philadelphia confronting old secrets in order to face the challenges of their present.

Liking What You See: Based on Ted Chiang's short story of the same name, Liking What You See is set in a near future that is saturated with advertising and media images of beauty with the exception of the community of Saybrook, whose residents have voluntarily undergone a reversible and non-invasive procedure that eliminates the ability to perceive beauty.

The Age of Miracles: From executive producer Sinead Daly (The Get Down), The Age of Miracles depicts a world in which the Earth's rotation has dramatically and inexplicably slowed, which means the days and nights are growing longer and gravity has been affected. As a result, people have begun to fall ill from a mysterious new illness. Leading lady Julia is forced to deal with all of this on top of normal, every day disasters, including the dissolution of her parents' marriage and first love.

Ballad of Black Tom: Based on the novella of the same name by co-executive producer Victor LaValle, the drama follows Tommy Tester, a street musician and hustler in the jazz age of New York who works odd jobs. When he delivers an occult object to a sorceress, he opens a door to a magical realm and finds himself caught up in a "Lovecraftian conspiracy to conjure the destruction of the world."

Wicked West: This non-fiction series is a horror anthology uncovering the most frightening and disturbing true tales of the Wild West, including those of sadistic serial killers, murderous black widows, bloodthirsty family clans and local legends laced with the supernatural.