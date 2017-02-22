Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Joan of Arcadia star Amber Tamblyn and her husband, Arrested Development alum David Cross, are proud parents of a baby girl. Tamblyn announced the birth of the couple's first child together via Instagram on Tuesday.

Tamblyn and Cross are funnier than the average couple, though, so their baby announcement wasn't a run-of-the-mill "Welcome New Baby" post (or an opulent announcement like Beyoncé's, either). It's a video of the baby's foot sticking out of a blanket with the caption "David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr. #TheFutureIsFemale"

To be clear, this is a parody of over-the-top celebrity baby names. The baby's real name has not been released. It's probably something much more normal and manageable like "Crystalline Douchechill Tamb-Ross."

Tamblyn and Cross were married in 2012. Tamblyn announced her pregnancy in October with a powerful essay in Glamour about how mothers and daughters talk to each other.