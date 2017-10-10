Amazon has set the premiere date for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino's first project after the Gilmore Girls, and it couldn't be more perfect. The 1950s dramedy will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 29, TVLine reports.

Although Mrs. Maisel doesn't have the same relationship to fall as Gilmore Girls, the show's premiere will come nearly one year to the day after Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life debuted on Netflix. Hopefully the arrival of Mrs. Maisel may just help fill that Jess Mariano-shaped hole in your heart.

Mrs. Maisel stars House of Cards' Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, an Upper West Side Jewish housewife in 1958 whose discovery of her knack for stand-up comedy drastically changes the trajectory of her life. The series also stars Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle as Midge's parents, Alex Borstein as Midge's manager Suzie and Michael Zegen as her husband Joel.

All eight episodes of Mrs. Maisel's first season will drop simultaneously on Nov. 29, but if you want to get a head start, the pilot is available to stream right now. Amazon has already renewed the series for a second season, so clearly they have high hopes for this quirky dramedy.