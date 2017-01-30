

On Monday, Amazon renewed two of its half-hour shows: music world dramedy Mozart in the Jungle and nostalgic '80s-set sitcom Red Oaks.

Perennial Golden Globes contender Mozart in the Jungle will return for a fourth season later this year. "We're all delighted to be back for a fourth season and to share the further tales of our orchestra and all the artists who comprise it," executive producer Roman Coppola said in a statement. Season 3 premiered in December.

Red Oaks will also return for a new season later this year, but it will be the show's last. "We've always hoped to send these characters off to their futures with a third and final season, so we're thrilled that Amazon has given us the opportunity to do so," said creators creators Joe Gangemi and Greg Jacobs. Season 2 premiered in November.

Both series are exclusively available on Prime Video, a streaming service that's part of Amazon's larger Prime offering.