Amazon unveiled its newest pilot lineup, which includes a new project from Gilmore Girls' Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

Set in 1958, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan (House of Cards) as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a proper Jewish wife and mother of two whose perfectly normal life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers her talent for stand-up comedy. Pursuing her new dream takes Midge from her comfortable home on the Upper West Side to Greenwich Village nightclubs and eventually even Johnny Carson's couch.

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino

Sherman-Palladino wrote and directed the pilot, which she also executive-produced alongside her husband Daniel Palladino. The one-hour pilot stars Tony Shalhoub as Midge's father Abe Weinberg, Marian Hinkle as her mother Rose Weinberg, Michael Zegas as her husband Joel Maisel and Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson.

All five of Amazon's new pilots will debut on Amazon Video on Friday, March 17, when viewers can begin leaving their feedback for the streaming service. Check out Amazon's other pilots below:

Oasis: Based on Michel Faber's book The Book of Strange New Things, this one-hour pilot stars Game of Thrones' Richard Madden as a chaplain who goes into space to establish a colony on a far away planet only to discover things that not only put his faith to the test, but life as we know it. Haley Joel Osment, Anil Kapoor, Antje Traue, Mark Addy, Maureen Sebastian, Michael Shaffer and Zawe Ashton also star.

The Legend of Master Legend: This dark half-hour comedy follows Frank Lafount, a homemade superhero who goes by the name Master Legend. Unfortunately, Master Legend's family doesn't see his work protecting Las Vegas citizens as heroic at all. John Hawkes, Dawnn Lewis, Shea Whigham and Anjelika Washington star.

Budding Prospects: In 1983, filled with dreams about getting back to nature, three boys decide to move from San Francisco to "The Summer Camp," a run-down community in Mendacino where they plan to grow pot. Adam Rose, Joel David Moore, Will Sasso and Brett Gelman star in this half-hour pilot.

The New V.I.P.'s: In Amazon's first animated show for adults, a group of low-level employees seize control of the company they work at after accidentally killing their boss. The cast includes Ben Schwartz, Missi Pyle, Jonathan Adams, Matt Braunger and Jonathan Adams.