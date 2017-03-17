Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Mean Girls actress Amanda Seyfried and Life in Pieces actor Thomas Sadoski secretly got married on March 12th, Sadoski revealed on The Late Late Show on Thursday.

"We eloped," the Newsroom alum told host James Corden. "We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing."

Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried

They're currently expecting their first child together.

"I'm more excited about this than I've ever been about anything in my life," he said of his impending fatherhood. "And I'm also more terrified about it than anything I've ever been in my entire life. If I'm too confident, then I'm just kidding myself."

The Last Word co-stars began dating early last year and got engaged in September.

