A few years ago, Amanda Bynes was struggling. In 2012, she said she retired from acting. Around that time, she started getting in legal trouble for infractions ranging from DUI to reckless endangerment. She was equally reckless on Twitter, saying she wanted rapper Drake to murder her vagina. On two occasions she was involuntarily placed in psychiatric care as her life spiraled out of control. She eventually was diagnosed as bipolar and manic depressive.

The former child star, who got her own show when she was 12 years old before starring on the WB sitcom What I Like About You, has kept a low public profile since her last hospitalization in 2014, but she's doing a lot better now than she was then. She sat for her first interview since 2013 with Hollyscoop in a video released Friday.

In the interview, she said she's healthy and ready to get back to acting.

"I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you: I'm going to start acting again," Bynes told Hollyscoop's Diana Madison. "I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I'm a fan of and maybe another TV show where I'm the star of it in the future. That's what I hope."

Amanda Bynes

She also explained her infamous tweet about Drake -- "I was serious, but I was also on drugs. So that was my way of saying 'let's do it, man.'"

She's currently enrolled as a student at FIDM in Irvine, Calif., where she studies fashion. She says she's living a much healthier lifestyle now, hiking, taking spinning classes and helping the homeless.

She also thanked her former All That co-star Nick Cannon for his support during her troubled years and admitted that her look at that time was stolen from reality star Blac Chyna.