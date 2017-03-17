Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Alyssa Milano has made her way from star of The WB to (potential) star of The CW.

Milano has joined the network's pilot Insatiable, according to Deadline. The potential series is set in the world of beauty pageants, with the story told through the eyes of a lawyer-turned-beauty-pageant-coach named Bill.

Dallas Roberts is set to play Bill, and Milano will play his ambitious wife Coralee in a major recurring role. She'll no doubt wonder what Bill's up to when he takes on a vengeful, bullied teen as his client.

A Charmed reboot is in development

Milano returns to television after a few seasons on ABC's Mistresses, which Milano left after the show changed its filming location from Los Angeles to Vancouver. Milano also starred in Who's the Boss?, Charmed and Melrose Place.