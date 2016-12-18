It's official, we are in the midst of a Norman Lear renaissance! A reimagining of the seasoned TV creator's '80s sitcom One Day at a Time is about to start streaming on Netflix on Jan. 6, and Sony is reportedly already looking at Lear's impressive catalogue of additional TV classics, hoping to re-work some of them as six-episode miniseries.

"There is some talk about doing some of the original shows, redoing them with today's stars," Lear, 94, tells Variety. "There is a possibility that we'll do All in the Family, Maude, The Jeffersons, Good Times."

These would not necessarily be straight reboots of the shows, but would be revamped to be more relevant to contemporary social issues. Netflix's One Day at a Time, for example, has reframed its central single mother as a Latina Army veteran.

Lear and Sony are now discussing revivals of his shows that would work off the original scripts, pulling out "classic" episodes and then using a new cast and more modern directing styles to pull new meaning from the source material. These would then be packaged as six-episode anthology miniseries.

If you think that all sounds complicated, you're not alone. "It's sort of tricky to figure out what the business of that is and what that would be and how it would work," Glenn Adilman, the vice president of comedy development at Sony, admits. "But its something we're trying to figure out."

