Alicia Keys, who started another season of The Voice this week, stopped by The Tonight Show and participated in one of Jimmy Fallon's signature bits: the Wheel of Musical Impressions.

She didn't topple the reigning champ of Musical Impressions, Ariana Grande, but honestly it's unlikely anyone will. However, Keys' Janis Joplin impression is top-notch. Keys did "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" in the style of Joplin's blues-rock classic "Piece of My Heart."

Seriously, if that Janis Joplin biopic ever gets made (shoutout to Jackie Jormp-Jomp) and the lead actress can't do her own singing, they should get Alicia Keys to do it.