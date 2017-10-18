The Voice just revealed its fourth coach for next season, and you're already quite familiar with her. Alicia Keys will be returning for NBC singing competition's spring cycle, the network announced Wednesday.

Keys will join first-time coach Kelly Clarkson and series fixtures Blake Shelton and Adam Levine on the dais for Season 14, as current coaches Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus rotate off.

This will be Keys' third time coaching. The Grammy winner made her Voice debut with Season 11 in 2016 and coached Chris Blue to victory in Season 12 earlier this year.

The announcement was made in a video featuring Kelly Clarkson opening a door to reveal the fourth coach for Season 14. Only when she opened the door, Clarkson found Shelton standing there and then Levine before finally revealing Keys, who said she's back to defend her crown.

Keys is a multiplatinum singer-songwriter whose hits include "Fallin'," "No One" and "If I Ain't Got You."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.