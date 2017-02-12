The Grammy Awards are famous for pairing artists of different genres together with varying degrees of success. Sometimes it creates iconic performances, and other times it's a hot mess. Combining two talented songstresses tends to be a formula for success though, especially when one of them is widely considered to be one of the most talented vocalists alive.

Alicia Keys, fresh off her first season coaching The Voice, joined country's brightest rising star Maren Morris on stage for an awe-inspiring duet. This is the first time that Morris has performed at the Grammys, but she and Keys had the benefit of having performed together already on CMT's Crossroads.

The ladies teamed up for "Once," the last song on Morris' nominated album Hero, marking the first time the song was performed on live TV. Keys joined Morris halfway through the song in a jumpsuit and natural curls that made her look like Diana Ross in her heyday. Together, Keys and Morris combined their powerhouse vocals to bring the Grammys house down. This was two divas throwing down in the best possible way.

Though Morris is new to the Grammys, she scored four nominations this year for her debut album, Hero, and won Best Country Solo Performance for "My Church." One of those nominations was for Best New Artist, which Keys won in 2002 before going on to win 14 other Grammy trophies in her illustrious career.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)