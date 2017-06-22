Alexis Bledel is heading back to The Handmaid's Tale and she's getting an upgrade.

Hulu announced that when she reprises her role as Emily (who was also known as Ofglen) in Season 2, she'll be a series regular. The actress was previously credited as a guest star and only appeared in a handful of episodes on Season 1.

Based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, the show centers on a dystopian society called Gilead ruled by a twisted, fundamentalist regime. At the center of it all is a handmaid Offred (Elisabeth Moss) who is searching for her daughter and trying to hold onto hope that this world can change. Offred first becomes involved with the brewing Mayday rebellion when she develops a friendship with Emily/Offred, who works for the resistance group.

When we last saw Emily/Ofglen in the fifth episode of the first season, she had been circumcised as punishment for sleeping with women and given a new post. In an act of public rebellion, she stole a guard's car and deliberately killed an officer by running him over. Emily/Ofglen was caught and put into the back of a van with her fate left unknown until now.

Season 1 of The Handmaid's Tale is available to stream on Hulu.