Retired baseball great Alex Rodriguez has signed a deal to contribute to ABC News -- and not just about sports.

The New York Post first reported that Rodriguez, who ended his 22-year baseball career last year, will appear in segments across ABC's news division, including Good Morning America, World News Tonight and Nightline. He'll report on fitness, personal finance and other topics beyond sports, though he'll talk about sports as well. He's also currently a baseball analyst for Fox Sports, which will retain exclusive rights to his in-game MLB commentary, so he likely won't appear on fellow Disney-owned network ESPN.

An ABC source told the Post, "This doesn't mean that George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan should watch their backs -- but ABC is talking to Alex about taking a role in the news division and expanding his appearances across a number of shows. Viewers are not going to see Alex weekly, more like once a month. But it could be more if he does well."

He's not the only former New York sports star to work for ABC News: Strahan used to be a defensive end for the New York Giants.

Rodriguez has been building his ABC resume for awhile, co-hosting The View in March and signing on as a guest host on Shark Tank next season.