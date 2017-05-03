Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Alec Baldwin is joining the cast of Hulu's upcoming 9/11 drama The Looming Tower, Hulu Head of Content Craig Erwich announced during the streaming service's upfront presentation Wednesday.

Baldwin will be wiping off his SNL Trump make-up to play another government official, former CIA Director George Tenet. Tenet was the CIA Director under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

The Looming Tower is based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning 2006 book by Lawrence Wright about how al-Qaeda came into existence and other events that led to 9/11. The series is executive-produced by acclaimed documentarian Alex Gibney and Foxcatcherdirector Dan Futterman.

Baldwin will join previously announced stars Jeff Daniels, Peter Sarsagaard and Tahar Rahim.

The Looming Tower's premiere date has not been set.