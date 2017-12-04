Alec Baldwin loves to talk, so he may as well make a career out of it.

The actor, currently making headlines for spoofing Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, is developing a talk show at ABC, The Hollywood Reporter says. It would be based on his WNYC podcast Here's the Thing With Alex Baldwin.

That's about all we know, as details are scarce. We don't even know if it would be a daytime or nighttime show, but if it was targeted for one of those slots, it would mean ABC would have to do some schedule shuffling. ABC currently has Jimmy Kimmel Live! at night followed by Nightline, and The View and The Chew during the day. Good Morning America airs in the mornings.

Baldwin is currently in the middle of a development deal with ABC and hosts the network's Match Game.