Alec Baldwin is teaming up with black-ish creator Kenya Barris for a family sitcom at ABC.

The new project revolves around an older TV star who is forced to move in with his liberal daughter, her girlfriend and their child, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Baldwin could potentially star in the series but hasn't yet committed as he's also developing a talkshow with the network. Baldwin and Barris both have overall development deals with ABC.

The sitcom has already received a full-series order from ABC and could potentially launch in next fall's lineup. Barris already has black-ish at ABC and grown-ish at its sister network, Freeform. Grown-ish writer Julie Bean will also serve as showrunner with Barris on the Baldwin sitcom. The news comes on the same morning that black-ish scored two Golden Globe nominations, one for best comedy series and a nod for Anthony Anderson in the Best Actor category.

The still untitled outing joins ABC's stacked collection of comedies which features Modern Family, Speechless, The Goldbergs, American Housewife and Fresh Off the Boat.