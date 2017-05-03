For Alec Baldwin's 17th time as host of Saturday Night Live in February, he invited Donald Trump to come on the episode and face the man who'd earned so much buzz for portraying his most outlandish eccentricities on-screen. But Trump apparently turned down the opportunity to supp on finger chili with his on-screen caricaturist for unspecified reasons.

Appearing on Ellen Wednesday, Baldwin revealed, "I can't imagine what it would be like if I ran into him, if I met him. When we did the show, when I hosted SNL this season we asked him to come -- we invited him to come, we were so hopeful he would come. But he didn't show up."

Of course, Trump is no stranger to the show; he previously hosted the series in 2004 and again in 2015, but at the time, he wasn't being mocked quite so harshly, so perhaps he wasn't interested in being ridiculed in person. (For what it's worth, Hillary Clinton faced her newest SNL counterpart Kate McKinnon in 2015.)

Even without Trump in the flesh, Baldwin's episode was still brimming with Trump content that week, including Baldwin's buzzy "Trump People's Court" skit.

Baldwin also explained how it was that he came to slip into Trump's combover 'do in the first place for the show, saying, "I was going to do a movie. Last summer, I'm all set to do a movie, and for a variety of reasons the whole thing fell apart. And until it fell apart Lorne [Michaels] was calling me and saying, 'Do you want to play Trump?' And I said, 'I don't want to play Trump. That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard in my life. Nobody wants to be Trump on a show. And the movie kept unravelling, so finally one day, I said, 'I'm Trump. Here we go.' And then I went and did the show."

He added that he's never met Trump and that he's not sure how such an encounter might play out. Judging by their Twitter-based comments against one another, however, it's probably safe to imagine it'd be a touch awkward.

Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me.Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016

