Alec Baldwin made a surprise appearance as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live's special episode of Weekend Update to mock the president's recent rally in Phoenix and say farewell to his good friend, The Grim Reaper Steve Bannon.

Strolling to the podium wearing dark sunglasses, Baldwin-as-Trump began by addressing Monday's eclipse and more importantly, the real Trump's decision to stare directly at it. "Now, a lot of people don't know this, but you can damage your eyes while looking at an eclipse. No one could have predicted this. They couldn't have. I figured it out all by myself."

Trump then shared his excitement over the lone black man in the audience (played by Kenan Thompson), before going on to paint himself as the true victim in the Charlottesville tragedy.

To close out the sketch, Trump called Steve Bannon to the podium in order to give him a "proper goodbye." But as Trump said his farewell, telling the Grim Reaper how much he'll be missed at the White House, Bannon responded only with threats. "I'm going to crush you," Bannon said before leaving the stage.