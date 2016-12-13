Alan Thicke passed away Tuesday afternoon, according to TMZ. He was 69.

Thicke was reportedly playing hockey with his 19-year-old son when he had a heart attack and was rushed to Providence St. Joseph's Medical center in Burbank, Calif., where he was pronounced dead. However, the actor's Twitter account was active in the hours following his death, which caused confusion the way only the social media age could.



Thicke is most famous for playing Dr. Jason Seaver on the sitcom Growing Pains, which ran from 1985 to 1992 on ABC. His character was a psychiatrist who worked from home, and for children of the '90s, he was the quintessential TV father figure. The series also starred Joanna Kerns as Jason's wife Maggie, while Kirk Cameron, Tracey Gold, Jeremy Miller and Ashley Johnson played the couple's children. A young Leonardo DiCaprio appeared in the final season as a homeless teen who comes to live with the Seavers.

A Canadian icon and successful theme song composer, Thicke frequently appeared on shows as himself, like when he had a memorable turn on the long-running CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother. He also hosted talk shows, including The Alan Thicke Show and Thicke of the Night. He most recently appeared in the pilot of NBC's This Is Us and in the second season of Fuller House, which premiered on Netflix Friday, Dec. 9.

He is survived by his sons Robin, Brennan and Carter, and his third wife, Tanya.