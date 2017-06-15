The Talk co-host Aisha Tyler announced Thursday that she's leaving the CBS daytime chat show at the end of the season in July.

Tyler explained that she's just too busy with three other shows and her burgeoning directing career.

"I just realized I had to let something go," she said, crying.

In addition to co-hosting The Talk, Tyler is also a series regular on Criminal Minds, hosts Whose Line Is It Anyway? and does a voice on Archer. She also directed a movie called Axis, which is screening at film festivals. She said that the experience made her realize that directing is her passion and she needs to devote her attention to that, which she would not be able to do while working on the daily show.

Tyler said her choice was the "hardest decision" in her life, adding that she considers the co-hosts, who include Julie Chen, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and series creator Sara Gilbert, to be her family, with whom she has "precious" friendships. Tyler joined The Talk during Season 2 in 2011.

Aisha Tyler announces she will not return as one of the show's hosts next season today on "The Talk," Thursday, June 15, 2017 on the CBS Television Network. From left, Sheryl Underwood, Aisha Tyler, Sara Gilbert, Julie Chen and Sharon Osbourne

She did say that she'd like to come back as a guest host and promote her other projects, so this may not be goodbye forever.

It's not yet known if Tyler will be replaced. Carnie Wilson and Leeza Gibbons are the most frequent substitute hosts.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)