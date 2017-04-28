Of course Aidy Bryant's proposal story is hilarious. The Saturday Night Live star revealed she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Conner O'Malley, but the proposal didn't exactly go off without a hitch.

During a Thursday appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Bryant revealed that O'Malley, a former Late Night writer, asked Bryant to marry her right after she came home from work. However, the whole affair was so out of the blue that Bryant believed the proposal was a joke at first.

"I had my purse and our mail and all these boxes, and I walked to our door and our dog had a bow tie on. I was like, 'My dog doesn't wear a bow tie! Where is he going tonight?' Basically, the second I shut the door, a man -- who I discovered was Conner -- frantically came around the corner and was just like, 'Will you marry me?!' No box. No 'I love you.' Just a man in full terror standing very far from a dog in a bow tie, just holding a loose ring going, 'Will you marry me?!'" Bryant told Seth Meyers. "I was like, 'What?!' I truly couldn't comprehend what was happening, and I kept saying, 'Is this a joke? Are you doing a joke?' And then I said, 'Of course I'll marry you. I love you.' And it was really nice."

After Bryant accepted O'Malley's proposal, she asked why he had chosen to pop the question that way. The comedian and former Vine star explained that he was just trying to abide by Bryant's wishes.

"He was like, 'Well, you always said that you wanted it to happen in our house if it ever happened.' I was like, 'That's true; I wanted it to be private,'" Bryant recalled. "He was like, 'But I also knew you probably wanted to be wearing a bra and have makeup on, so I knew I had to do it after you just got home from work -- otherwise it would never be another moment.'"

That's love, people.